NEW YORK -- For a moment, there was confusion. Tim Locastro ranged back, and although he was never going to catch José Peraza’s line drive to the warning track, Locastro at least expected to play the carom. Only there was no carom. A fan reached over the wall to snatch Peraza’s hit, leading to the go-ahead runs in the Mets’ 10-5 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday’s seven-inning doubleheader.