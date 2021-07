The next entry in Formula One games is just around the corner with Codemasters and EA's F1 2021, which releases July 16 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Steam. This is the first next-gen outing for the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship and it's packed full of the drivers, teams and tracks of the sport – including a bunch of new modes and features that looks to make this the best racer in the series yet.