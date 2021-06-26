Here's what's coming to Netflix in July 2021

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), in the first solo film for the Marvel hero. Set between the “Civil War” and “Infinity War” films, it’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Romanoff looking for answers in her origins in Russia’s super-soldier program with the help of the family she left behind. Florence Pugh plays the sister (a fellow spy), David Harbour their father (a disgraced Soviet superhero in his own right), and Rachel Weisz their mother. Australian-born filmmaker Cate Shortland directs. The prequel is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It debuts as a premium rental the same day it opens in theaters. (Disney+)