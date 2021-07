Well the game may have been postponed Friday night, but we do get two games on Sunday to look forward to!. And, not only that, but we also got our smiley leadoff hitter back. The Mets made a plethora of moves on Friday afternoon, including the reinstatement of outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has been on the IL with finger nerve damage for two months. New York also activated Jeurys Familia and Tomas Nido from the 10-day IL, and placed LHP David Peterson on the same list. Finally, Marcus Stroman was reinstated from the Bereavement List after the loss of his grandmother last week.