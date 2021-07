Our neighbors up the road brought us some beautiful Royal Ann cherries, so I’m pitting and drying them. Canning lids are in short supply, and I can see my dehydrators are going to be busy this summer. I’m not mourning the sale of the Kerr brand to the Ball lid makers when it comes to cherries because dehydrating is my preferred preserving technique. Canned cherries tend to lose their flavor if they are canned without sugar (I don’t like to use sugar when I can fruit; jams and jellies? Yes. Fruit? No). And the only way frozen cherries are tasty to me is when they are blended into an icy smoothie. But dried cherries? In my kind of cooking, they can be used anywhere raisins are used, and they are readily available here.