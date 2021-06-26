How To Save On Weddings Using Credit Cards (Video)

Stockpile has announced that it’s removing all trading fees, including credit card fees. Stockpile has previously done this as a limited time promotion. You’re limited to $10,000 in purchases per day. I don’t see how this is sustainable with no commissions and trading fees and also still having to pay the payment networks to process credit cards. Given that they ran a limited time promotion last year my guess is that they know what they are doing, or at least have planned for it.