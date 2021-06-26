10 Fish Substitutes For Your Favorite Fish Dishes

Reading, recipes, and expert advice for adding drops of the savory, inimitable amber liquid to just about everything. One whiff of its pungent, unabashedly funky aroma straight from the bottle, and it’s clear that fish sauce needs no introduction. In fact, it skips right past it. Typically made by fermenting small fish, like anchovies, with salt for several months in wooden barrels before extracting the liquid through pressure and time, fish sauce is known for its ability to turn up the volume on everything it touches. Its distinct essence of the ocean has many kitchen applications, including the smacking umami bursting with brightness when combined with limes or calamansi in dipping sauces like nuoc cham or patismansi, as well as mellow emulsions with olive oil and parsley over pasta, as in the Amalfi staple spaghetti con la colatura di alici.