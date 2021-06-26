Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Fish Substitutes For Your Favorite Fish Dishes

By MedicalNewsToday.com
southfloridareporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Louisa Richards – Medically reviewed by Amy Richter, RD. With the rise in plant-based foods and more consumer awareness about the ecological impact of fishing, many manufacturers are offering a wide variety of fish alternatives. These include plant-based fish sticks, fishcakes, and even scampi and shrimp. Brands use...

southfloridareporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Fish Oil#Vegan Food#Fresh Fish#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
Food & Drinkssimplygluten-free.com

Crunchy Paleo Fish Sticks

Ideal comfort food for a family evening, these Crunchy Paleo Fish Sticks will surely hit the spot! Unlike most fish sticks that use breadcrumbs or panko, I use sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and almond flour for coating. Now, you can enjoy crispy fish sticks and forget about grain-based coating forever!
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Cantaloupe, Fennel & Burrata Salad with Crispy Shallots

This recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In small pan, heat oil over medium. Add shallot; cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to paper towels; season. Pour reserved oil into a bowl and whisk in vinegar; season. On a platter, arrange remaining ingredients; season. Top with dressing, shallots, and fronds.
Recipestastecooking.com

Your Fish Sauce Starter Kit

Reading, recipes, and expert advice for adding drops of the savory, inimitable amber liquid to just about everything. One whiff of its pungent, unabashedly funky aroma straight from the bottle, and it’s clear that fish sauce needs no introduction. In fact, it skips right past it. Typically made by fermenting small fish, like anchovies, with salt for several months in wooden barrels before extracting the liquid through pressure and time, fish sauce is known for its ability to turn up the volume on everything it touches. Its distinct essence of the ocean has many kitchen applications, including the smacking umami bursting with brightness when combined with limes or calamansi in dipping sauces like nuoc cham or patismansi, as well as mellow emulsions with olive oil and parsley over pasta, as in the Amalfi staple spaghetti con la colatura di alici.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Costco Bakery Item, According to a Dietitian

It's difficult to name an item in Costco's bakery section that members don't find completely delicious. Unfortunately, tastiness doesn't always mean healthy, and there are many bakery treats at the warehouse that fit this bill. The sweet treats on sale at the bakery are seasonal, so before we talk about...
Recipesourcommunitynow.com

Recipe: Hawaiian Arare, an Irresistible Savory Cereal Snack

Arare is a snack you'll be craving once you've had your first taste. This simple recipe is for a big batch of crispy rice cereal coated in a blanket of savory goodness. Rooted in Japanese snack culture, this "Americanized" version uses basic pantry staples. I took this recipe and adapted it for a microwave. One less pot to wash is always good!
Recipes41nbc.com

Blackened Salmon and Watermelon Salad

2. Remove skin from Salmon, if wanted. Cut into small chunks and season with next four ingredients. Let sit for 15-20 min to absorb the flavors, while preheating pan. 3. Add duck fat or olive oil to pan and cook salmon for about 4-5 minutes. Remove and set aside. 4....
Food & Drinksthebeet.com

Vegan Bacon Flavor, a Healthy Cookie. Here are the Best Vegan Products to Buy

If you think going plant-based or vegan and giving up meat means never tasting bacon again, you would be wrong. There are a variety of vegan bacon substitutes on the market, and even vegan bacon seasoning that offers up the salty, savory taste and aroma that you grew up on, that would get even the sleepiest heads out of bed in the morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy