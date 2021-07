Believe it or not, there was a time when Elisa Johnson, gorgeous Instagram influence-her and the daughter of iconic former NBA player Magic Johnson, was self-conscious. In high school, she had insecurities about how she looked, so to take attention from her face, she put on sunnies. It's not something she's ever shied away from talking about, particularly growing up in the limelight where people expect (or don't expect) much from the child of a legend. Luckily, Elisa proved the naysayers wrong with humility, an intentional career trajectory, and a keen focus on what consumers need.