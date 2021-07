President Biden announced on Thursday that U.S. troops will be coming home from Afghanistan by August 31, running ahead of schedule of the original September 11 deadline. The President defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban surging across the country, saying he will not send “another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.” FOX News Washington Correspondent Rachel Sutherland and FOX News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the President push to remove U.S. troops from the region.