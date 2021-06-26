Cancel
Dominic Smith ruins Aaron Nola’s historic night with walk-off vs. Phillies (Video)

By Scott Rogust
Cover picture for the articleEven though Aaron Nola was dominant on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets got the win on a walk-off hit by Dominic Smith on Friday. In Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, Aaron Nola was in the spotlight. He had tied just tied former Mets great Tom Seaver’s record for most consecutive strikeouts in MLB history with 10. But it was the Mets who got the last laugh over Nola and the Phillies.

