Dominic Smith ruins Aaron Nola’s historic night with walk-off vs. Phillies (Video)

Nola (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, surrendering seven runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter. The right-hander seemed to have things well in hand as the Phillies took a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning, but things fell apart for Nola after he was charged with a one-out balk that sent Magneuris Sierra to second base. Even so, three of the runs on Nola's ledger scored after he'd exited the game. It's the second time in his last three outings he's coughed up at least six runs, sending his ERA soaring to 4.44, but his 118:22 K:BB through 95.1 innings on the year -- including a 23:1 mark in his last two starts -- remains impressive.