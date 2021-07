I’m sure everyone has noticed at this point that summer is here. It is pretty clear with temperature reaching in the mid to high 90s on a daily basis, not to mention this humidity that we have going on most days. Summertime can be very stressful on all types of animals. You read a lot about things to do for your indoor or outdoor dogs/cats, but what about your backyard poultry? Summertime can be just as stressful for them. Heat stress can cause a variety of production issues for you with your backyard poultry. Most of the time, your birds will acclimate themselves to warmer weather with time. However, if we have heat surges, that is when they tend to experience stress the most.