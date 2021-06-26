Chauvin's prison time to involve continued isolation
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will face continued isolation in prison during his incarceration for murdering George Floyd. Chauvin was sentenced Friday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court to 22 1/2 years in prison. Jurors convicted Chauvin, 45, on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.www.gazettextra.com