Cherry Creek’s Riley Stewart: Two days, three races, three 5A titles and one more to go
LAKEWOOD — Cherry Creek distance runner Riley Stewart woke up Friday morning with more nerves than usual. Even after winning her first track and field state championship the day before, she couldn’t help but flash back to two years ago when she placed third in the 3,200-meter race. She was a freshman at the time who also played soccer but felt she needed to boost her track and field training to reach her full potential.www.denverpost.com