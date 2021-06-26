HID Global TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint sensors achieves Level 1 PAD status
HID Global announced the TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint sensors has been awarded Level 1 certification by independent third-party testing house iBeta Quality Assurance. This conformance – conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3 – affirms the HID Global biometric device functions to the highest standards, achieving 0% penetration during repeated test spoof attempts.www.helpnetsecurity.com