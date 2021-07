Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. As with most cannabis traditions, the exact origin of 7/10 is murky, but it's widely agreed that the basic inspiration was this: Upside down, the date spells "oil." And no matter 7/10's roots, cannabis connoisseurs and hash-lovers have grown to love the annual celebration of THC concentrate on July 10 (and dispensaries really have, as evidenced by the 7/10 sales and specials in our e-edition) — so much so that event promoters have taken notice.