Bid Live at the Auction or Online on July 21st at 2:00 pm. John Dixon & Associate’s Multi-Seller Auctions are gaining speed and becoming extremely popular, as auctions are a very effective method to sell properties quickly. The next Multi-Seller event is being conducted on Wednesday, July 21 at 2:00 pm EST, consisting of 57 Properties in 40 offerings across 5 states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven "live in-person"/"simulcast online" auction format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office. The live auction will be held at Home 2 Suites (off Delk Road), at 2168 Kingston Court, Marietta, GA 30067.