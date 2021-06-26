PSFE Stock Price Increased 9.9%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) increased 9.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) – a company known for offering digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through the Paysafe Network – increased 9.9% today, going from a previous close of $11.11 to $12.21. The stock price surge was largely driven by retail investors on social media platforms like Reddit and StockTwits emphasizing that the company will be added to Russell 3000 Index (3,000 of the largest U.S. companies) after the closing of the market today.pulse2.com