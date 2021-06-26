PSFE Stock Price Increased 9.9%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to Sigilon Therapeutics reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A, has been placed on clinical hold. The clinical hold was initiated following the company’s submission of a serious adverse event (SAE) and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies.