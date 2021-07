The Fort Lauderdale product is a 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of American Heritage High School. He is also the No. 136 ranked defensive lineman and the No. 137 ranked player in the state of Florida in the recruiting class of 2022. As a junior at American Heritage, Bassette racked up 51 tackles, including eight for loss, over 13 games, per MaxPreps.com. He added six sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety. He combined to record 46 tackles over 15 appearances as an underclassman, pitching in five sacks and a forced fumble.