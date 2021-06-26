Cancel
Mississippi State

College World Series Live Updates: Texas 8, Mississippi State 5 — Final

By Jeff Howe
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas battled through the loser’s bracket at the College World Series to make the national semifinals for the first time since 2014 with Thursday’s 6-2 win over Virginia. If the Longhorns are going to earn the program’s first berth in the national championship series since 2009, they’ve got to beat Mississippi State twice with their first crack at the Bulldogs coming on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

