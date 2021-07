BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-8-Add

Favored Signofthecross won for the second time in as many starts at Los Alamitos, edging George Herman Ruth in Friday’s $48,000 feature. Trained by Leonard Powell for Emily Burns, Christina Gindt and Mary Ledding, the 4-year-old Cross Traffic gelding and jockey Trevor McCarthy battled with the runner-up, who was making his first start on dirt after five races on grass, through most of the stretch before prevailing by a head. He completed the mile in 1:37.88.