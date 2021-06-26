Red Bull Launches Surf Event That You Can Actually Compete In

Hosted by former basketball superstar Dywane Wade, The Cube is one of the hottest new game shows of 2021. Based on a British game show of the same name, The Cube has found the perfect balance between physical and mental competition. Although the show is still in its first season in the United States there are lots of people who are hoping that it will continue to get renewed for years to come. Some people are even hoping that they’ll eventually get the chance to compete on The Cube. If you’re one of those people, you may be wondering what the process is like to earn a spot on the show. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to get more information on how to compete on The Cube.