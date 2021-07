On Wednesday, a slew of US stock indices had wrapped up the session modestly higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending their recent rounds of record-setting rallies, as Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve policy meet released earlier in the day, had stressed an uneven economic recovery in the United States, signalling that the latest US Fed policy meet had underscored a US economy which had yet to be prepared to begin a taper-talk.