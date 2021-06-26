Cancel
Daily Joke: A Police Officer Stops a Guy for Speeding

A young man got pulled over by a patrol officer, and his girlfriend was also in the car with him. While the officer read out his offenses, he tried making excuses, but the girlfriend had other ideas.

John and his girlfriend were driving on a freeway when a patrol officer flagged him down. The policeman walked up to John's side of the car and informed him that he was pulled over for his speed.

The officer mentioned that John was driving at 75 in a 55 zone. John denied this, sharing that he was going only 65. His girlfriend refuted as she shared that John was going 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FryV_0afdy9nb00

He looked to her side and gave her a nasty look. Again the officer told John he would write him a ticket for his broken taillight. John replied with remorse, as he shared that he had no idea the taillight was damaged.

His girlfriend once again chimed in, "Oh John, you've known about that taillight since we started dating." John was quite irritated now, as he once again gave her stare down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7Bxy_0afdy9nb00

Once again, the police officer observed John's car and told him he would have to cite him for not using his seat belt. John exclaimed, noting that he only pulled the belt off when he noticed the officer moving towards him.

The girlfriend had a contrary thing to say as she addressed her partner, "Oh John, you never wear your seatbelt." John found it unbelievable that she kept thwarting his efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RK7a2_0afdy9nb00

He burst out in a feat of anger as he rained a tirade of words on her and even threatened to beat her. All these, he said in front of the police officer.

The man was quite surprised by this as he spoke to John's girlfriend, asking her if he often talked to her in such a manner. She replied: "Nope, only when he's drunk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3qO_0afdy9nb00

Source: Reddit

