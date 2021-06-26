Dominic Smith ruins Aaron Nola’s historic night with walk-off vs. Phillies (Video)

Zack Wheeler returned to his old stomping ground and showed the Mets why they should be at least a little bitter he’s pitching for the other side now. The former longtime Met struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Phillies in the series finale on Sunday. Though Wheeler has been brilliant for the Phillies this season — he carries a 2.20 ERA, ninth best in MLB — the Mets wasted their two key opportunities to score against him in another disenchanting offensive performance.