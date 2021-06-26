Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Latest: Bor wins steeplechase, making 2nd Olympic team

Frankfort Times
 15 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Steeplechase#Eugene#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Going to Tokyo!: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage. The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo. Lee was stellar in a world-class performance Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, coming up clutch in the biggest moments to make top two at the meet and punch her own ticket to the Olympics. She earned automatic placement on the U.S. team by topping a field of the nation’s best, sensational again on bars and gutsy on beam.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Atkin makes British Olympic team

Lewis-Clark State assistant coach Sam Atkin was nominated for selection to the British Olympic track and field team Tuesday, a tangible precedent for Atkin and an intangible one for the Idaho town where he has trained for a decade. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begins July 23, and Atkin is...
Sportswholehogsports.com

Morris makes Olympic team again

Sandi Morris is an Olympian again. Morris, a former University of Arkansas NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the pole vault, on Saturday night made her second consecutive U.S. Olympic team. Morris cleared 15 feet, 1 inch to take third in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic...
SportsPicayune Item

Brittney Reese Makes Fourth Career U.S. Olympic Team

EUGENE, Ore. – Ole Miss track & field alum Brittney Reese further cemented herself as one of the greatest athletes in American history, punching her fourth career ticket to the Olympic Games after winning her 13th career national title at Day Nine of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday. Reese...
SportsWrcbtv.com

Teen becomes youngest male runner to make Olympic team since 1964

TAMPA, Fla. — A teen from the Tampa Bay area is not only heading to the Olympics in Tokyo but is making some history, too. Erriyon Knighton, 17, is the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964. Knighton, a senior from Hillsborough High, placed third in the men's...
Georgia StateRed and Black

Former Georgia swimmer Javier Acevedo makes Canadian Olympic team

Former Georgia swimmer Javier Acevedo has been selected to compete for the Canadian national team at the Olympics. This will be Acevedo’s second consecutive Olympic appearance, as he competed for Canada in 2016 in Rio. He finished 33rd in the 100-meter backstroke at the Rio Olympics. Acevedo will be eligible...
Swimming & Surfingourcommunitynow.com

2 Colorado Steeplechase Athletes Qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Coburn and Constien outrun a field of competitors to make the Olympic team. Colorado is renowned as a training ground for Olympic athletes, and now we can add two more standouts to that list. Colorado native Emma Coburn, who has earned herself the name the "Steeplechase Queen," and Val Constien,...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Snap Decision wins 80th running of Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Snap Decision won the 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday in Nashville. The grandstands at Percy Warner Park were packed Saturday for one of Nashville's most popular annual events. There were almost 25,000 spectators at the event. There are seven races in total, with...
SportsFrankfort Times

Mixed teams to make debut in triathlon at Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Gwen Jorgensen gave the United States its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. It was an incredible performance from Jorgensen, who finished 38th at the 2012 London Olympics. Jorgensen stayed near the front in the swim and tied for first as part of the lead group, held her position throughout the bike leg and battled out the 10-kilometer run alongside 2012 gold medalist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland before sprinting away for gold. The British brothers Brownlee — Alistair and Jonathan — took gold and silver in the men's race. Alistair defended the title he won at the London Games in 2012, when Jonathan took the bronze.
Sports247Sports

Pair of Aggies make Trinidad and Tobago Olympic team

The Texas A&M track and field program will be well-represented at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. There will be a number of Aggies on the United States team as well as one on the Jamaican team as well. Now, two more have been named to represent their country. The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics.
Huntersville, NClakenormanpublications.com

North Meck grad makes Olympic baseball team

Huntersville native Ryder Ryan is heading to the 2021 Olympic games. The 2014 North Meck grad has been named to the USA baseball roster, and will head to Tokyo later this month. Ryan currently pitches for the Triple-A Round Rock Express in the Texas Rangers organization. In 19.1 inning this year, the 26-year-old has a 1-2 record with a 3.72 earned-run average with 22 strikeouts.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Former Ohio State gymnast makes Olympic team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State alumni is heading to the Tokyo Olympics. According to the Ohio State University Department of Athletics, gymnast Alec Yoder has made the United States Olympic Gymnastics Team and will be competing in Tokyo. Yoder earned his spot on the team at the Olympic...
Basketballlibertyballers.com

Matisse Thybulle to make Olympic debut for Team Australia

After a year’s delay following the COVID-19 global pandemic, opening ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics are slated for July 23, 2021. The men’s basketball portion of the competition will begin Sunday, July 25, running through Saturday, August 7. Obviously, many Philadelphia 76ers fans will be rooting for Team USA during the Games, but if you want to cheer on a current member of the Sixers, Team Australia will be your national squad of choice. While Ben Simmons already withdrew from consideration to “concentrate his summer on individual development,” teammate Matisse Thybulle will be making his Olympic debut with the Boomers. The full Team Australia roster was recently announced:
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Malone wins Olympic trials as Mikulak makes third US team

Sam Mikulak was so excited and full of energy that he literally stumbled on the mat after his performance on the high bar. It was, he said, a moment of pure joy. His next stumble came on the pommel horse, but this time it was in the form of an error. After falling in the final stages of his routine, Mikulak was afraid it might have ended his chance at a third Olympic team berth.
SportsWLBT

Olympics Coverage

Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years. The ban was announced by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers, reducing the games to a made-for-TV event. Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM...
NHLFrankfort Times

Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

Face masks were as prevalent as pucks throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the...
Easton, PAAllentown Morning Call

Easton grad Chanelle Price falls short of making Olympic team

Easton High School graduate Chanelle Price ran the fastest 800 meters of her career at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, but it wasn’t enough to send her to Tokyo. Price ran a blistering 1 minute, 58.73 seconds early Monday morning Eastern time, but finished fifth overall in the finals of the women’s 800-meter event at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, after leading the field through the first 400 meters. Price qualified for the finals through quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Thursday and Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy