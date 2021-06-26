The Latest: Bor wins steeplechase, making 2nd Olympic team

After a year’s delay following the COVID-19 global pandemic, opening ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics are slated for July 23, 2021. The men’s basketball portion of the competition will begin Sunday, July 25, running through Saturday, August 7. Obviously, many Philadelphia 76ers fans will be rooting for Team USA during the Games, but if you want to cheer on a current member of the Sixers, Team Australia will be your national squad of choice. While Ben Simmons already withdrew from consideration to “concentrate his summer on individual development,” teammate Matisse Thybulle will be making his Olympic debut with the Boomers. The full Team Australia roster was recently announced: