2nd Rust Physician Office Building opens Tuesday
Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ new building in Rio Rancho is expanding services and saving patients money, beginning Tuesday. The three-story, 109,000-square-foot second Physician Office Building on the Presbyterian Rust Medical Center campus took $34.5 million and more than a year to construct, said Rust Chief Hospital Executive Angela Ward. It will allow consolidation of existing services, as well as a new ambulatory, or outpatient, surgery center.rrobserver.com