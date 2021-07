A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison for a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in a wheelchair in Anaheim. Jose Jesus Tapia backed his car into a vehicle as 53-year-old Saegmany Vongphachanh was being helped into her vehicle by her husband just before noon Jan. 7 in an alley at Neighbors Avenue and Mohican Way, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.