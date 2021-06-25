Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Border Patrol seizes 4250K in pot in park

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 15 days ago
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Niagara Falls Station have seized a quarter of a million dollars worth of pot.

Agents said they received a tip, phoned-in to New York State Park Police, reporting "suspicious activity" in Whirlpool State Park. Witnesses said they observed the activity while walking the trail along the lower Niagara River.

They reported "a person dragging what appeared to be multiple plastic wrapped packages." The suspect, after seeing the witnesses, ran from the area, leaving the packages behind.

Park Police, who initially went to the scene, contacted Border Patrol agents because of activity had occurred in close proximity to the Canadian border.

When Border Patrol agents arrived, they field tested the contents of the packages, which tested positive for the properties of marijuana. A further search of the area, for suspects or additional drugs, was conducted with the assistance of the Border Patrol's Buffalo Air Unit, along with New York State Police troopers and Park Police.

A total of 10 packages of pot, weighing 118 pounds, with an estimated street value of $250,000, were seized.

“This demonstrates the valuable relationship we have with our community and the citizens of Niagara Falls and the importance of being vigilant to suspicious behavior near the border," Patrol Agent-in-Charge Brady Waikel, of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station, said. "With their help, our agents and local area partners continue to prevent the illegal smuggling of narcotics, people, weapons, and other contraband into the United States.”

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
#U S Border Patrol#Marijuana#Canadian#Buffalo Air Unit
