Tara Davis advances to long jump finals at U.S. Olympic trials

Tara Davis has advanced past the first round of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in the women’s long jump.

Davis leaped 21 feet, 11 inches on her second attempt during Thursday’s first round at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She placed fourth of the 12 jumpers who’ll advance to Saturday’s finals that start at 6:30 p.m. PDT (8:30 p.m. Greenville time). The top three finishers in the long jump finals earn automatic berths in the Tokyo Olympics in July-August.

NBC will provide some network TV coverage of the track and field trials on Saturday and will also show jump by jump live stream coverage on nbcolympics.com

Davis is from Agoura Hills, California, but her father Ty Davis, grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane and great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr. all lived in Greenville. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center in Greenville is named for her late great-grandfather, who was a middleweight boxer.

Davis fouled on her first attempt, then went 21-11. She passed on her third attempt after it became clear that she was advancing to the finals.

Former Olympian champion Brittney Reese led the qualifiers at 22-6 1/4. Quanesha Burks and Tiffany Flynn were also over 22 feet at 22-4 1/4 and 22-3/4.

Reese is a seven-time world champion in the long jump and won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics and the silver in the 2016 Olympics.

Davis won the NCAA indoor (22-9) and outdoor (21-11 3/4) long jump titles this past season for the University of Texas. She also set a U.S. college record in the outdoor long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/4) at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville coach.

After Davis won the NCAA outdoor championships a couple of weeks ago, she celebrated with a victory dance on the track, wearing a cowboy hat and boots.

Davis tipped the cowboy hat to the NBC camera during Thursday’s competition.