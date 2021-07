Statewide Iowa — If your plans for this holiday weekend include putting the boat in the water, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a reminder for you. This is one of those times when more than the normal number of boats that aren’t stored on lifts are put into lakes around the area. The DNR reminds all boaters and anglers to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats and equipment this Independence Day weekend to protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic hitchhikers.