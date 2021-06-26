Property tax rate in Carter County and Elizabethton set for big drop to meet certified tax rate

ELIZABETHTON — There will be a large drop in the property tax rates in both Carter County and Elizabethton for the new fiscal year. Coming on the heels of a recent reappraisal of properties in both the county and the city, the new tax rate drops to $2.03 per $100 of assessed property in the county and to $1.5706 per $100 of assessed property in the city of Elizabethton. That represents a drop in the county property tax rate of 44 cents from the current $2.47 and a drop in the city property tax rate of 28 cents, going from the current city property tax rate of $1.85.