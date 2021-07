On Tuesday, June 15, Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2000 block of Wiggins Road in Fenton Township for a truck that had struck a utility pole. The driver was seen walking away from the scene northbound on Wiggins Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 21-year-old Gaines Township man. Deputies were informed from witness that the driver was driving approximately 80 miles per hour on Wiggins Road prior to the crash. The driver appeared intoxicated and was unable to perform standard field sobriety tests. The driver was given a preliminary breath test which showed his blood alcohol content to be .210%. The driver was transported to the hospital for observation and for medical clearance to be transported to the Genesee County Jail. The driver was medically cleared and lodged at the Genesee County Jail with a future court date pending.