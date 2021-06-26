WWE Report Reveals Becky Lynch Return Update and Why She Didn't Show Up at WrestleMania

During her recent podcast, Chelsea Green talked about which wrestlers on RAW or Smackdown she would have been interested in pairing up with on television:. “RAW would be Miz or Morrison. SmackDown would be Ziggler and Bobby Roode. I say these four, first, because they are Matt’s (Cardona) best friends, so I feel comfortable with them. I think all four of them are amazing wrestlers in different ways. I actually tried to be a part of both of their tag teams when I was there. That was one of the pitches I had to Vince, mostly to try to join Ziggler and Bobby, because I felt that was a vibe I could go for, but I definitely pitched to be with both of them, but obviously, that was turned down.