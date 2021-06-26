WWE Report Reveals Becky Lynch Return Update and Why She Didn't Show Up at WrestleMania
WWE has made news all day due to a new round of talent cuts, which primarily affected NXT and 205 Live. Some very talented individuals were released from the company, and we hope they all land on their feet in other places, which many of those affected by WWE's previous released did eventually do. There was some news outside of those releases, however, as a recent report by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided an update on Becky Lynch's long-awaited return to WWE, as well as the reasoning behind her absence at WrestleMania 37. In fact, she was also backstage at Hell in a Cell.comicbook.com