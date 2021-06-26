Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri Cuivre River near Troy. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Cuivre River at Old Monroe. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cuivre River at Old Monroe. * From Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. * At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.5 feet, Extensive left bank agricultural flooding develops upstream of the gage. A utility road is flooded along the Old Monroe levee along the left bank upstream of the gage. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cuivre River Old Monroe 24.0 19.2 Fri 6 pm 24.8 21.0 17.2 15.2 14.0