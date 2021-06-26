Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Cuivre River near Troy. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cuivre River near Troy. * Until late Monday evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Saturday was 27.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Near this height, MoDoT will consider closing U.S. Highway 61 at the Cuivre River bridge north of Troy in both directions. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Cuivre River Troy 21.0 27.2 Sat 10 am 21.9 14.1 9.3 8.2 7.7