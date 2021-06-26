Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Pawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORD...SOUTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...PAWNEE AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 741 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Larned to near Bellefont. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Larned, Kinsley, Offerle, Garfield, Rozel, Sanford, Frizell, Bellefont and Zook. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.