Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage across southern Seward County and the city of Liberal. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Meade; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR EASTERN SEWARD AND MEADE COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meade State Park, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Meade State Park and Meade. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH