Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Troy, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Troy, Warrenton, Wright City, Moscow Mills, Davis, Truesdale, Hawk Point, Fountain N` Lakes, Silex, Whiteside and Cave. This also includes Cuivre River State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 193 and 199. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH