Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.