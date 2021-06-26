Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Graham, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas West central Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rexford, or 17 miles northeast of Colby, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Selden around 755 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hoxie. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH