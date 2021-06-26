Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Colby, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colby and Gem. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH