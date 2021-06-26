K-9 Gina Helps Secure Drug Arrest

According to the uniform citation supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office KSP Trooper Bowling arrested Jeremy Smith, 44, of Tyner, KY on June 15, 2021 at the junction of HWY 290 and Road 19 for an active arrest warrant. While on patrol with KSP Trooper R. Bowling, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs had his K-9 partner Gina conduct an exterior sniff of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that Smith was operating. Between the open driver’s door and the left rear wheel K9 Gina displayed as final alert to the odor of illegal drugs by a “sit and stare” with her nose pointed at the side of the vehicle.