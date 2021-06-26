Legacies season 4 spoilers: How dark are things going to become?
From the ending of the season 3 finale alone, it’s pretty fair to assume that Legacies season 4 is going to venture into some dark and intense territory. This is a show that has Malivore possessing Landon, and also has most of his friends and classmates surrounding him in a cage. It seems like they’ve finally got a chance to stop the show’s central Big Bad, but we also know that things in this world are never that easy.cartermatt.com