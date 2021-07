Here’s the thing: the Red Sox are the best team in baseball. End of story. Sure, “experts” will tell you that’s not true, or that the best team is actually the Padres or the Rays or the Giants or Brewers or the Kentucky Fluorides. But I’m here to tell you that it’s the Red Sox. This was a team built from spare parts, a team that lost Mookie and Jackie, a team that spent last season in the basement. No one knew what to expect. But pretty much everyone figured they wouldn’t be good.