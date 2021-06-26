Cancel
Better Call Saul season 6 filming: How far along is the cast, crew?

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the event you did not know, Better Call Saul season 6 is currently in production — not only that, but the cast and crew are pretty far along!. In a new post on Twitter responding to a fan, executive producer/director Thomas Schnauz confirmed that the team is currently in the process of shooting episode 6; meanwhile, preparations are underway for episode 7 — the halfway point of the final season!

