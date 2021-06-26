Better Call Saul season 6 filming: How far along is the cast, crew?

We should kick this article off with the bad news: There won’t be an Atypical season 5 at Netflix. We wish that more was coming but alas, that is not going to be the case. So what happened here? Why isn’t the comedy going to be coming back? This wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment decision; instead, this end has been in the works for quite some time. back when the season 4 renewal was first confirmed, it was announced way back then that this would be the final season. With that, Netflix gave the writers and producers time to come up with a fitting end to this story. We know that they have canceled shows out of the blue before — we’re still bitter about Santa Clarita Diet — but that wasn’t the case here.