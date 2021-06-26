‘Love After Lockup’ Tracie Wagaman In Hospital: Is The Baby Here?!

Love After Lockup spoilers from the teasers revealed that Doug can’t wait for some good old rumpy-pumpy. The couple married while he was still in jail. Meeting via Write a Prisoner, it looks like Rachel believed she finally found the right man. In the show, WEtv spoilers say that her family distrusts him a lot. In fact, they seem convinced he’ll cheat on her. So, did they survive their relationship? Or did it all go south? Read on to find out. If you don’t want to know what happened with them, then please stop reading as this article contains spoilers.