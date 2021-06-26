Cancel
Public Safety

Column: Derek Chauvin’s sentence for murdering George Floyd and the right’s fight to focus on anything but race

By Rex Huppke
Chicago Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a swirl of courtroom statements and news coverage Friday as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Prosecutor Matthew Frank, during Chauvin’s sentencing hearing, summed up the facts of what Chauvin did to Floyd last...

Person
George Floyd
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

The punctuated sentence of Derek Chauvin

No one will seriously argue that the 22 ½-year sentence meted out to police officer Derek Chauvin was too harsh. After all, he was convicted of murder, and the maximum sentence under the law was 40 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old and will be 67 if he serves out his full sentence.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin nearing federal plea deal in George Floyd’s death: Sources

Federal prosecutors and ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin are close to reaching a plea deal, according to reports. Multiple sources told WCCO that as part of the plea deal, Chauvin would have to publicly disclose what he did to Floyd and why. The sources also said the deal would entail him getting a 20- to 25-year sentence that would run concurrently with his second-degree murder sentence, which is a state charge.
Minneapolis, MNdavisvanguard.org

Reaction from Family, Prosecutor on 22.5 Year Sentence on George Floyd Killer, Former Cop Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday for murdering George Floyd – Chauvin’s trial was eight weeks long, the verdict reached on April 20, the jury deliberated for nine hours and 44 minutes before giving him a guilty verdict on all three counts, and Friday, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and one-half years in prison.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Chauvin had 'fear in his eyes' as he was sentenced to prison, showed a 'loss of pride' when addressing George Floyd's family, and 'felt shame' as his own mom spoke to the court, body language expert says

Derek Chauvin was thrust into the spotlight again on Friday as he returned to a Minnesota court to be sentenced for the death of George Floyd. The former cop, 45, appeared unresponsive as a judge ordered him to spend 22-and-a-half years behind bars after he was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder back in April.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The weight of guilt: How Derek Chauvin has turned from a trim beat cop to gray, balding and bloated prisoner in the year since his arrest and conviction for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin appeared pale and drawn as his prison sentence was handed down in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday. The 45-year-old former police officer - who will spend at least 15 years behind bars - has significantly aged since he murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was once...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

UN rights chief releases report sparked by George Floyd’s death

After George Floyd's death, a group of African countries asked the United Nations Human Rights Commission to create an independent body to investigate police brutality in the US. The High Commissioner for Human Rights decided to issue a report about police brutality everywhere, after pressure from the US. A year later, that report was finally released. As The World's Rupa Shenoy reports, it concludes that police brutality toward people of African descent has been allowed to continue with impunity.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
Politicsindypendent.org

Brooklynites React to Defacing of George Floyd Statue by White Nationalists and the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Tina Lawson Calls Derek Chauvin’s 22.5 Year Prison Sentence ‘Very Disappointing’

Tina Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé Knowles, is unimpressed with the prison sentence handed down to Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd. “Very Disappointing! ! My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years,” Lawson wrote in an Instagram post. “This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15 ! The system has to change!”

