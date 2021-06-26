Dom Amore: Bubba Watson positioned to make more history, memories at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Bubba Watson has lived all his life in Pensacola, Fla., owns a piece of its minor league baseball team and has talked about pulling a Bobby Valentine and someday running for mayor of his hometown. Watson has won the Masters twice, so there are ties that bind to Augusta, Ga., too. But through the serendipity of sport, Connecticut has stolen a chunk of Bubba Watson’s heart. And if we’re smart, we won’t give it back.