Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Amarillo. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 738 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Briscoe to Twitty to near Dozier, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. At 725 PM CDT, automated weather equipment recorded a 65 mph wind gust in McLean. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Lutie, Twitty, Allison, Dozier, Lela, Samnorwood and Kellerville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH