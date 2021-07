Dallas CASA‘s 2021 Parade of Playhouses started its 17-day march in NorthPark this morning, attracting attention from all generations. One gray-haired type declared, “They sure aren’t like the one I had.” While a young mother stood nearby discreetly nursing her infant, her toddler was perplexed by the Plexiglas barrier that lay between him the innards of one of the playhouses. Meantime a 20-something with green highlights in her hair stopped her morning walk to check out what looked like a car wash. And then there was the Mavericks Mascot Headquarters that raised the question, “Where’s the Mavs Mascot?” But more about that last one later.